Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 246783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,853,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

