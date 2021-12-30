Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 30,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 51,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,813. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

