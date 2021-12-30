Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

