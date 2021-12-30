Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 30,500 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Medicenna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.