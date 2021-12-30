Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,188 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

