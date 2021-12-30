Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,765.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

