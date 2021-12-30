SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.