SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.14. 40,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 326,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.19.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

