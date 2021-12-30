SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of SM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $30.76. 1,413,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

