SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,247. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

