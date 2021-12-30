Smartshare 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,975.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $283,954.48 and approximately $20,975.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00120945 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.