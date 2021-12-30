Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $279,485.89 and $20,382.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00117877 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

