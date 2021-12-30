Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Paul Porrini Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

