Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.08. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,897. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

