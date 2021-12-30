SnowGem 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001255 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.