Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

