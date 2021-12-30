SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

