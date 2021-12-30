Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.77. Solo Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 23 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
