Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.77. Solo Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 23 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

