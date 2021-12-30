Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

