Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

