Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 273,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 119,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

