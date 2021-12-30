Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 19,417 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,923 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 209,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

