SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Tops $710,037.59 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $710,037.59 and $9,178.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

