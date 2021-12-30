SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 265,284 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAQ. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth about $18,381,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $12,208,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $8,118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $5,836,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth about $5,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

