SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.25% of SpartanNash worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

