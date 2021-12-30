SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.