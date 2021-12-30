SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,727 shares.The stock last traded at $85.03 and had previously closed at $84.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

