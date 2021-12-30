SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lowered by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $518.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

