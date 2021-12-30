SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Lowered by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,908 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $71.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

