Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Shares Up 7.1%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) shares shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 158,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 472,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Spearmint Resources (OTCMKTS:SPMTF)

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.