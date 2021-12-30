Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.36.

SPOT stock opened at $232.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.