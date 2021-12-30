Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 2.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $32,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,922. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.