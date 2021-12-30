Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $373,158.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

