Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $733.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.21 million and the highest is $750.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

STN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,971. Stantec has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 824.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

