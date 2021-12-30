Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19.

Shares of STN opened at C$71.79 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$40.75 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.34.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

