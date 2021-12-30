Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

