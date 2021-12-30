State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.31% of HomeStreet worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

