State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,341 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

