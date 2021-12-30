State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,689 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

