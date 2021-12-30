State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.64 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Itron worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

Itron stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,144.36 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

