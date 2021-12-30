State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,373 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Welbilt worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 97.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

