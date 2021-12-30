State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of New York Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 182,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

