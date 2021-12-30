Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

