Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

