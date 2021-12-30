Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 532 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.