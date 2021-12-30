Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,325 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

