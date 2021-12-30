Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $38,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

