Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

