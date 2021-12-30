Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 812 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

