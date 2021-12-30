Straumann (SAUHF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS: SAUHF) recently:

12/29/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. "

12/24/2021 – Straumann was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2,201.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Straumann was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2,359.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Straumann was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Straumann stock opened at $2,126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.42. Straumann Holding AG has a 1-year low of $1,097.03 and a 1-year high of $2,301.21.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

